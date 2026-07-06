Shea Homes starts first Cornelius project after $13M buy

CORNELIUS, N.C. — California-based Shea Homes is expanding its presence in the Lake Norman area with its first project in Cornelius.

The homebuilder is underway on 35eighty Townes, a 65-unit townhome development off West Catawba Avenue and Magnolia Estates Drive. That 17.6-acre site is located off a newly built extension of Nantz Road. Shea Homes paid about $13 million for the property in separate purchases, a company spokesperson confirmed.

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