Sheetz celebrates ‘Tanks-giving’ with $1.99 gas

CHARLOTTE — Hitting the road during the week of Thanksgiving is stressful for most travelers. But one gas provider announced they’re lowering prices to thank drivers during what they call “Tanks-giving.”

Unleaded gas at a Sheetz gas station will only cost $1.99 a gallon from Tuesday, Nov. 20, to Monday, Nov. 27.

If you’re driving north of Charlotte this week, you can find a Sheetz gas station in Hickory, Salisbury, Statesville, Troutman and Conover.

Only Sheetz locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia will honor the deal.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells this particular grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.

