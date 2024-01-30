Shelby car dealership has new owners after 400-plus charges against employees

SHELBY, N.C. — A Shelby car dealership whose employees faced more than 400 charges for allegedly taking advantage of customers is opening under new ownership.

Eleven employees at the Nissan of Shelby dealership are facing charges ranging from failure to disclose damage to lying about the date of a sale.

Sam Karzan, the former general manager of Shelby Nissan, is one of the defendants in the case. He’s also the man who one Channel 9 viewer said sold him a lemon last year at the dealership.

In an announcement Tuesday, the car dealership announced it is now under new ownership as Discovery Nissan.

A grand opening on Feb. 8 will feature a ribbon-cutting with the Cleveland County Chamber of Commerce.

“This event marks the beginning of a thrilling journey,” organizers said.

