Shelby Police ask public’s help locating missing juvenile

SHELBY, N.C. — The Shelby Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Reneta Wallace was reported missing from the West Warren Street area in Shelby.

She is described as being 5-foot-four and weighing 120 pounds.

Police ask that anyone who has information on Wallace’s location should call them at 704-669-6643.

No additional details have been made available.

