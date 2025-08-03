Local

Shelby Police ask public’s help locating missing juvenile

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Cleveland County Sheriff's Office asks public's help locating missing teen
Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office asks public’s help locating missing teen (Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office)
SHELBY, N.C. — The Shelby Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Reneta Wallace was reported missing from the West Warren Street area in Shelby.

She is described as being 5-foot-four and weighing 120 pounds.

Police ask that anyone who has information on Wallace’s location should call them at 704-669-6643.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

