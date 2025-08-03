Shelby Police ask public’s help locating missing juvenile

SHELBY, N.C. — The Shelby Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.
Reneta Wallace was reported missing from the West Warren Street area in Shelby.
She is described as being 5-foot-four and weighing 120 pounds.
Police ask that anyone who has information on Wallace’s location should call them at 704-669-6643.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
