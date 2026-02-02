Shelters expand capacity, open warming centers for winter storm relief

CHARLOTTE — Local shelters have expanded capacity and more warming centers are open to make sure no one gets caught outside after the storm.

In Charlotte, Roof Above is open on Statesville Avenue for men to stay warm.

Woman and children can visit the Salvation Army on Spratt Street.

CATS will offer free bus rides to both of those locations.

They’ll remain open through Monday morning.

