Sheriff McFadden: ICE makes arrest outside Mecklenburg County Courthouse

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden says he witnessed ICE make an arrest outside the Mecklenburg County Courthouse on Wednesday.

According to Sheriff McFadden, the agents were in plain clothes and in an unmarked car. He does not know the identity of the person arrested or if that person had business at the court.

A spokesperson for ICE said more information will be released later.

“I don’t think I was that surprised, because we know it is going to happen,” McFadden said. “It’s going to continue to occur.”

McFadden says he is now creating a policy for future arrests on courthouse property. He says he gave his personal cell phone number to arresting agents and asked to be contacted next time so court business isn’t disrupted.

“We are just looking for collaboration, conversation, and cooperation,” Sheriff McFadden said. “We just don’t want anybody to be hurt. We don’t want anything to happen to anyone and we’re just concerned.”

As Channel 9 has been reporting, ICE says McFadden isn’t cooperating with the agency’s detainer requests. While inmates flagged by ICE are held for 48 hours, ICE says Sheriff McFadden isn’t calling the agency before they are released. McFadden says the law doesn’t require him to.

Stefanía Arteaga with the Carolina Migrant Network says she is worried the arrest will make people less comfortable going to court.

“We have to remember that Mecklenburg County court isn’t just to criminal charges,” she said. “We have small claims court. We have people who are trying to get married within the court. It will have an impact on the community if community members do not feel safe accessing the court system.”

