Sheriff’s deputies uncover drugs and guns after traffic stop in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — On Thursday, Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people after a traffic stop in Salisbury led to the discovery of drugs and firearms.

Deputies stopped a white Nissan on East Innes Street for a motor vehicle violation and conducted a probable-cause search, uncovering a concealed firearm and suspected fentanyl and cocaine.

Sheriff Travis Allen stated, “These arrests demonstrate how Crime Stoppers plays a vital role in solving crime through community cooperation and anonymous reporting.”

Following the initial traffic stop, deputies obtained a search warrant for a local hotel in Salisbury, where they seized additional suspected fentanyl and another firearm.

Christopher Michael Russell was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession with intent to manufacture a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Trina Beth Taylor was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

