Sheriff’s office investigating Burke County shooting

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that took place on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the 2300 block of Conley Bumgarner Road on Tuesday after receiving reports of a shooting.

There, they found two people suffering injuries. 29-year-old Westey Wilson Whisenant was found suffering a gunshot wound. 51-year-old Bobby Ray Allen Jr. had sustained injuries from an assault.

Investigators said Allen is Whisenant’s stepfather. And they believe Allen shot Whisenant following an altercation.

Both of the people involved are in the hospital.

The investigation is active, and charges are pending.

No additional details have been made available.

