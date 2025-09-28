Shooting, crash lead to arrest of 2 juveniles, 2 adults, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — On Sept. 15, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a shooting into an occupied dwelling on Grier Road, leading to the discovery of a crashed suspect vehicle and the recovery of firearms.

The incident involved a silver Nissan Altima, which was identified as the suspect vehicle. After dropping a juvenile gunshot victim at a local hospital, the vehicle fled and later crashed near East W. T. Harris Boulevard and Chancellor Park Drive.

Upon arriving at the crash scene, officers found three suspects, one of whom was seen discarding firearms into a wooded area. The suspects included one juvenile and two adults. They were all transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The silver Nissan Altima involved in the incident was reported stolen. Officers recovered five firearms from the scene, one of which was also reported stolen.

Luis Hernandez-Mendez and Ilan Nolasco-Resendiz were charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

Two 16-year-old juveniles were charged as adults with similar offenses, including shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a stolen firearm. Additional charges for one juvenile include possession of a stolen vehicle.

One juvenile suspect was released from the hospital and taken into custody. The remaining suspects will be charged upon their release from medical care.

