Shooting at Dollar General in York County deemed self-defense by deputies

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday it won’t charge a driver who shot and killed a man Thursday outside a Dollar General store in Sharon.

The victim made threats and punched the driver, according to deputies.

The driver then shot the man who later died at a hospital, investigators said.

The driver was legally allowed to carry a gun and the shooting was self-defense, deputies said.

No additional details have been made available.

