YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man has died following a shooting at a Dollar General in York County Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Sharon location, according to the coroner’s office.

Deputies said the victim, 69-year-old Joseph Lewis, was taken to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment.

He would later die from his injuries, according to deputies.

No additional details have been made available.

