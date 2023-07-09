Shooting investigation underway in Chester, police say

CHESTER, S.C. — Officers with the Chester Police Department are investigating a shooting.

Police say the investigation began just after 10 p.m. on Saturday and is taking place on West End Street, just off Highway 321.

Officers say this is an active and ongoing investigation, but there is no active threat.

The department also said that SLED Crime Scene Agents were on their way to the scene to help.

The police have not said how many people were hurt or what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

