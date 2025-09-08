Shooting on railroad tracks in Cherryville leads to arrest

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — Police arrested Clay Dean Wray, 48, of Cherryville, who is accused of shooting someone on railroad tracks over the weekend near Black Avenue.

The shooting happened at about 8:05 p.m. Sunday.

The victim told police the suspect fire multiple shots at him. He was struck near his left clavicle and shoulder.

Warrants were issued and Cherryville police arrested Wray late Monday morning.

No additional details have been made available.

