Shooting sends 2 to the hospital in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Two people are fighting for their lives after a shooting sent them to the hospital early Sunday morning.

MEDIC was called to the scene near the 800 block of Hamilton Street around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say that two patients with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

So far, there is no word on who did the shooting or the status of the victims.

If you have any information on this shooting, please reach out to CMPD.

We are reaching out to CMPD for more information and will we provide it as it becomes available.

