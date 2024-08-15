Shooting suspect arrested along Monroe Bypass after police pursuit

MONROE, N.C. — A 37-year-old suspect in a shooting was arrested Thursday after leading police on a pursuit on the Monroe Bypass, police said.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle driven by Mitchell Clydero Patterson, 37, of Charlotte, at about 1:30 p.m. on the Monroe Bypass at Morgan Mill Road. Police said he was a suspect in a Charlotte shooting and wanted on a felony probation violation.

However, Patterson didn’t stop and led officers on a short pursuit to Austin Chaney Road where he lost control trying to get off the bypass. He wrecked and was arrested.

Police said they recovered a gun that Thomas threw out of his car.

Officers charged Patterson with felony flee to elude and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Channel 9 is asking for information about the shooting involving Patterson.

