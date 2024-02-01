Local

Shooting victim taken to hospital in Belmont

By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Coleman Montgomery, wsoctv.com
By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Coleman Montgomery, wsoctv.com

BELMONT, N.C. — A shooting victim on Amberley Crossing Drive in Belmont was taken to a hospital Wednesday night, GEMS said.

57 shell casings found on street in Belmont neighborhood after shots heard overnight

The victim, who had life-threatening injuries, was talking on the way to the hospital, paramedics said.

The Gastonia Police Department is talking to the shooting victim about what happened.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Man, 12-year-old daughter carjacked at Belmont Waffle House, police say

Man, 12-year-old daughter carjacked at Belmont Waffle House, police say

©2024 Cox Media Group

Coleman

Coleman Montgomery, wsoctv.com

Coleman is a photojournalist for Channel 9.

Most Read