CHARLOTTE — Bullets went flying late last weekend at a west Charlotte apartment complex, striking people’s homes and vehicles.

“I heard like around 30-40 shots go off rapidly,” said a homeowner, who didn’t want to be identified.

His family’s unit were hit multiple times.

“One hit through the door and one hit through the door frame, which went through the wall and hit the other wall,” the man said.

Some of the bullets ricocheted off furniture, he said.

Shootout at apartments leaves residents on edge

“It hit right here, to the table,” he showed Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe on Monday night. “(The bullet) went through the table from here and it hit the washing machine.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed that groups were shooting at each other at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Charlotte 360 apartments.

The police report lists 22 victims, including nine children between 17 years old and an infant.

“I threw myself on the floor,” said the victim’s mother.

“I was scared for my mom because she was here by herself,” he told Channel 9.

Residents remain on edge.

“I’m pretty concerned because I know a lot of people that live around here and I’m scared for their safety,” he said.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

Police have not released suspect information.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

