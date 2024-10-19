Show uses performing arts to end stigma around mental health illness

CHARLOTTE — There’s still time to get your tickets to Mecklenburg County’s creative shows to tackle community challenges.

Residents will share personal stories of struggles with mental illness, substance abuse, and community violence through spoken word, poetry, music, and more.

“This is My Brave CharMeck 2024” performances this weekend will feature teens and adults.

Before each show, guests can attend resource fairs to get free mental health support and wellness information.

Performances will be at Parr Center, Theater at CPCC on Elizabeth Avenue in Charlotte.

Show Schedule:

Youth and Young Adult Show (13-21 y/o): Oct. 19, 1 - 2:30 p.m. (Resource Fair at noon)

Adult Community Violence Show: Oct. 19, 7 - 8:30 p.m. (Resource Fair at 6 p.m.)

Adult Mental Health Show: Oct. 20, 4 – 5:30 p.m. (Resource Fair at 3 p.m.)

Click here for ticket information.





