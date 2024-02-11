Sigma Phi Epsilon given 5-year suspension following 2023 spring hazing incident

DAVIDSON, N.C. — It’s unclear whether or not Davidson College will take more action against fraternities on campus, following the five-year suspension of Sigma Phi Epsilon due to hazing that happened last year during the spring semester.

The fraternity has a long history at Davidson College, but for now, its future has been put on hold.

“I was a little bit surprised,” John Ready, a student, told Channel 9.

John Ready is a student at Davidson College, like many others he was shocked when the school announced that Sigma Phi Epsilon’s tickets had been pulled for the next five years. One fraternity member, who didn’t want to be shown on camera, says the fact that they’ve been suspended speaks volumes.

“Honestly I don’t know the details of what they were doing and why they got thrown off it caught me by surprise because Davidson has very few fraternities and having one thrown off campus it shows,” he said.

Reportedly the national Sigma Phi Epsilon organization agreed with Davidson’s punishment. Neither the chapter nor the school have shared details about the nature of the hazing and if anyone was hurt by it.

If the goal is to correct bad behavior, not everyone is convinced the five-year suspension will be effective.

“As bad as it might be it is an integral part of fraternities, especially in today’s young men you know while it may serve as some sort of a lesson,” Ready said, “I don’t think it’s gonna stop it from happening.”

When word of the hazing first spread last year, the fraternity tried to appeal the punishment and lost. After five years, the frat will be able to return to Davidson’s campus.

