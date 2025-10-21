Parents express concerns about chemicals used at Silfab Solar near school

FORT MILL, S.C. — Citadel EHS has been hired to conduct an environmental study near Flint Hill Elementary, which is just yards from a Silfab Solar.

Parents have expressed concerns about the the chemicals being used at Silfab..

At a meeting Tuesday afternoon, Citadel EHS revealed the findings from its first air quality test at the school. It’s the first of many of these tests that will be conducted, and these findings will act as a baseline.

The company also talked about emergency preparedness plans for the new school. Some parents have expressed concerns about chemicals that will be used by Silfab and the impact they could have on the environment, especially in the event of an emergency.

Citadel EHS said it is working with Silfab on some of the work. But some parents said the work isn’t enough.

Joanna Vastine has a daughter at the new elementary school. She said she’s working now to sell her house.

“It’s hard to have to leave your dream home and move because of something like this,” Vastine said. We’re not moving because we want to. We’re moving because we feel like we’re forced to."

Parents near Flint Hill Elementary pushed for the environmental impact study.

WATCH: Former Silfab Solar employee alleges safety hazards, wrongful termination

Former Silfab Solar employee alleges safety hazards, wrongful termination

©2025 Cox Media Group