Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old man in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 76-year-old man who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Jose Mateo Friday morning.

He is 5 feet 4 inches tall with black and gray hair. Officials say he was last seen wearing a black hat with a white logo on the front, a green jacket, gray jogging pants and brown loafers.

No picture has been made available.

Anyone with information about Mateo’s whereabouts should contact Brandon Crotts at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 432-0855.

