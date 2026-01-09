Silver Alert issued for missing Lincoln County woman

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 71-year-old woman Friday morning.

Gail Sherril Wilson was last seen on Oakwood Circle, near the Lincoln County Regional Airport.

Officials believe she may be living with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Wilson may be driving a 2021, gray Toyota Highlander. It has a North Carolina license plate number: JDC-3524.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact 911.

