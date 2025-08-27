Silver Alert issued for missing man in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 76-year-old man last seen traveling from Wilmington to Charlotte.

The reporting person said James Ingram Mullis was following him on a trip back to Mullis’ home when he lost sight of him. He says he believes Mullis took the wrong exit on Highway 74 toward Asheboro. When he went back to Mullis’ home in Charlotte, he had never returned home.

Mullis is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

He is described as a white man weighing about 300 pounds. He is 6 feet 7 inches tall with short gray hair and blue eyes.

Mullis was last seen wearing a blue shirt, dark joggers, one white shoe, and a medical boot.

He was driving a silver 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan with a busted out back passenger side brake light and damage to the passenger side back bumper. The license plate number is KDB4416.

Anyone with information about Mullis should contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

