West Charlotte road set to reopen following water main break repairs

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
West Morehead Street Water Main Break
CHARLOTTE — All lanes of West Morehead Street are expected to reopen before Friday evening rush hour, Charlotte Water said.

The west Charlotte road has been shut down since Feb. 4, when a water main break flooded the street at the intersection of West Morehead and Calvert Street.

While the pipe has been repaired, the road sustained significant damage. Crews have been rebuilding and repaving ever since.

As a result, officials shared the following detour to get around the work zone:

