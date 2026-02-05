Skateboard battery sparks blaze at Boone apartment complex

BOONE, N.C. — A Boone college apartment complex was seriously damaged in a fire caused by a lithium ion battery in an unplugged skateboard.

It happened Wednesday at The Finmore apartments near Appalachian State University.

Fire investigators said the sprinkler system could have been turned off because of the cold weather. They say that should never happen, and the sprinkler systems in Boone are made to handle those temperatures.

Boone Finmore Apartment Fire

Several units were impacted, but crews believe a shut door may have kept the fire from spreading even more.

The damage is estimated at $100,000.

VIDEO: ‘Grateful’: Mint Hill family recovering after barely escaping house fire

‘Grateful’: Mint Hill family recovering after barely escaping house fire

©2026 Cox Media Group