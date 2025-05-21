Skeletal remains found in scrapyard identified as Charlotte man missing since 2016

CHARLOTTE — Nearly nine years after Lee Anthony Funderburk was reported missing in Charlotte, detectives said skeletal remains found in a vehicle at a Davidson County scrapyard have been identified as his.

A missing person report was filed for Funderburk, who was 53, on May 31, 2016, in the 9900 block of Clairemore Place in north Charlotte.

Leads ran cold until May 14 when someone called 911 in Davidson County to tell them there were skeletal remains found on the property.

Investigators with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said the remains in a vehicle that was registered to Mattie Mae Funderburk, the victim’s mother.

The remains were later identified as Lee Anthony Funderburk.

His cause of death was determined to be homicide.

No additional details have been made available.

