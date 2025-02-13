Skull discovered in NC mountains belongs to hiker never reported missing, police say

MURPHY, N.C. — A human skull discovered near Burrell Mountain, North Carolina, has been identified as belonging to Kamron Peter Rondon, a 35-year-old man who was never reported missing, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

The skull was found on Jan. 23 by a hiker in a remote area about 130 miles west of Charlotte. Following the discovery, two searches were conducted, and additional human remains were located on Feb. 4 with the assistance of anthropology students from Western Carolina University.

“Following an extensive forensic investigation, the (N.C. State Bureau of Investigation) has positively identified the deceased as Kamron Peter Rondon, a 35-year-old African American male,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of death or how long the remains had been exposed to the elements. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public to assist in the ongoing investigation.

The identification of Rondon’s remains raises questions about his disappearance, as he was not reported missing to any law enforcement agencies. Authorities continue to seek public assistance to uncover more details about his death.

