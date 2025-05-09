Skunk tests positive for rabies in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A skunk has tested positive for rabies, making it the sixth case of the disease in Gaston County.

On Wednesday, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement said they received a call about a dog that had killed a skunk on the 1000 block of Serenity Woods.

While there was no human contact with the skunk, the dog received a booster shot shortly after the incident.

The skunk’s remains were then sent to the North Carolina Laboratory of Public Health for testing.

On Friday, laboratory results revealed that the animal had tested positive for rabies.

Specialists then returned to the area where the skunk had been found to notify the community of the results and verify rabies vaccinations for family pets nearby.

The Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services was also notified about the incident.

VIDEO: Two people exposed to rabies in Caldwell County after skunk infects pet cat

Two people exposed to rabies in Caldwell County after skunk infects pet cat

©2025 Cox Media Group