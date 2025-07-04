SkyShow draws thousands to Romare Bearden Park

CHARLOTTE — Thousands gathered at Truist Stadium and Romare Bearden Park to kick off Fourth of July celebrations a day early with fireworks and festivities.

The celebrations featured a baseball game at Truist Stadium, where the Knights thrilled fans with a grand slam, followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

“We are a huge baseball family, so baseball is first, and fireworks are a huge perk at the end,” said Ashley Burgess, a mother attending the event.

“It’s one of those holidays where a lot of people take it for granted, the fact that we have the liberties that we have in this country,” said Mike Cramer, a retired Navy veteran.

The SkyShow 2025 at Romare Bearden Park drew thousands more, adding to the festive atmosphere in Uptown.

Alex Tucker, a fireworks fan, commented on the crowded but exciting environment, saying, “I like it; it’s just a lot of people and really crowded, but it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Ashley Burgess noted the unique experience of watching the fireworks against the city skyline, having attended both the stadium and park events in previous years.

Mike Cramer, who served 20 years in the Navy, emphasized the importance of remembering the holiday’s significance beyond the festivities.

VIDEO: High Country camping spots fully booked for July 4th weekend

High Country camping spots fully booked for July 4th weekend

©2025 Cox Media Group