SLED charges fifth person in Chester County shooting

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Micah Tyquon Cason, 21, with murder and two counts of attempted murder on Thursday, June 11.

Cason is the final person charged in an investigation that involved multiple individuals in Chester County.

This charge concludes an investigation that also led to charges against four other people for various offenses.

John-David Estes, 21, was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Kenyetta Adrryll Sims, 53, faced a charge of accessory after the fact to murder on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Quentin Craig Jr., 24, was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

Dayvontae Lamont Adams, 25, received charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. Cason was booked into the Chester County Detention Center.

The Chester Police Department and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office assisted SLED in the investigation.

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