SLED investigating after man dies while in custody in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — An investigation has been launched following the death of a man who died in custody early Tuesday morning in Rock Hill.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, a 58-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell shortly after 3 a.m.

Emergency services were then notified; however, the man was pronounced deceased, according to police.

The Rock Hill Police Department said it has called the State Law Enforcement Division to conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

The male inmate had been in custody since March 4 for the charge of shoplifting, according to police.

VIDEO: Inmate dies after medical emergency at Meck County jail

Inmate dies after medical emergency at Meck County jail

















©2024 Cox Media Group