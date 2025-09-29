SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Sunday that occurred in Greenville County and resulted in the death of Johnny Ray Moore Jr., 44.

The incident took place on Stegall Circle in Greenville, SC, when a Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a trespassing call. During the encounter, Moore grabbed a hammer, prompting the deputy to shoot him. Moore was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Johnny Ray Moore Jr. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident. SLED was requested to investigate by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, and the investigation is ongoing.

SLED conducts officer-involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved or the agency with jurisdiction. Their goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation. SLED agents will interview potential witnesses and collect relevant evidence, which will be forensically tested as needed. The findings will be summarized in a case file report for prosecutors.

This incident marks the 37th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2025 and the 6th for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office this year. In 2024, there were 45 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina, with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office accounting for 6 of those incidents.

