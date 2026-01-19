Snack maker leases large industrial space in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) has snagged a large industrial space in the region, sources told the Charlotte Business Journal.

An entity tied to the snack maker has leased 339,450 square feet at 1275 Shannon Bradley Road in Gastonia. Utz is occupying the majority of an industrial building of 420,000 square feet at Gaston Commerce Center. The two-building industrial park was developed by Crow Holdings Development.

The space will serve as a warehouse and distribution facility. The operation is expected to open in the second quarter.

Utz makes a variety of snacks including potato chips and pretzels.

