Snow and ice prompt remote learning and delays in NC counties

NORTH CAROLINA — Several school districts in North Carolina, including Ashe, Watauga, Avery, and Iredell-Statesville, have announced schedule changes for Friday, December 5, due to an incoming winter storm predicted to bring snow and ice.

Ashe County Schools will hold a remote learning day, with classes starting at 10 a.m. via Zoom, to ensure student safety during hazardous travel conditions.

Watauga County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay, with staff advised to report later if necessary and buses running Limited A routes. Updates on bus routes will be available on their transportation website by 7 a.m.

The district has also advised that any changes to bus routes due to weather conditions will be communicated by 8 a.m., with parents encouraged to check the transportation website for updates.

Avery County Schools will also have a two-hour delay for students, with any changes to be announced by 6:30 a.m.

Iredell-Statesville Schools will follow a similar two-hour delay schedule, with road conditions to be reassessed by 6:30 a.m. for any further adjustments.

With the forecasted winter storm, schools across these counties are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students and staff. Parents and students are advised to stay informed through school communications and transportation updates.

