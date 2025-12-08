Snowfall forces Appalachian State to shift finals online

BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State University has postponed or moved finals online Monday due to snowfall impacting the campus.

The snowfall began at sunrise, covering trees, powerlines, and roads with wet snow. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is actively clearing roads with 14 trucks and 25 contract trucks, applying salt to ensure safety.

The temperature in Boone Monday morning was just below freezing and is expected to drop into the low-20s by tomorrow morning. The NCDOT plans to have crews working overnight to manage road conditions.

As the weather continues to affect the region, Appalachian State University students and faculty are adjusting to changes in their final exam schedules.

