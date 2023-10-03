‘So excited’: Woman expresses gratitude to Habitat for Humanity for new home

CHARLOTTE — Habitat for Humanity is continuing to work to build homes for families in need in west Charlotte.

The build, which is a part of the Carter Work Project, is expected to be completed by Friday.

Habitat for Humanity said their goal of building roughly 40 homes in the area by 2025 has been expedited thanks to nearly 2,000 volunteers helping with the project.

Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura spoke with one woman who said her home is almost finished at the Meadows at Plato Price.

Lapri Holmes said her two-story build has taken almost two years to complete, and she’s ready to move in.

“I am so, so excited to have my home in this beautiful neighborhood,” Holmes explained.

Holmes said she’s even more thrilled to meet her neighbors.

According to Habitat, the rate of homeownership in the Charlotte area is only 26%. This is much lower than the Mecklenburg County average of 57%.

Holmes said that even as a college graduate with a full-time job, she still spends more than half of her income on rent alone.

She said she is thrilled about her affordable mortgage and offered words of wisdom to anyone who is looking to make the leap into home ownership with Habitat.

“It’s gonna be a lot of hard work and dedication, and it’ll take a lot of patience. But it’s definitely gonna be worth it because, look at this house, look at this neighborhood. Because if we can do it, you can,” Holmes said.

Habitat for Humanity sets their mortgages for 30 years, so they will never be more than 30% of the homeowner’s income.

The organization said it then uses that money to build more homes for others in need.

