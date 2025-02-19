‘So shocked’: Couples still waiting for refunds after sudden closure of wedding venue

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Last month, Union County deputies arrested former wedding venue owner Jason Lottman for allegedly taking payments for a 2025 wedding even though the property has been foreclosed upon.

This has left couples scheduled to get married at Champagne Manor this year waiting for refunds.

Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson spoke with some of the couples on that long list of those who are owed money.

Amber Wells and Jeff Bales were all smiles when thinking about their engagement.

“I had no clue. I was so shocked. I was embarrassed by how surprised I was,” said Wells.

She explained how the smiles continued when they found Champagne Manor in Union County, where they booked the all-inclusive venue for their June wedding. Wells said they received discounts for making early payments.

“They offered it in such a perfect package. We’re going to get all of your vendors for you, we’re going to do all of this, it’s going to be stress-free,” Wells said.

However, the couple told Channel 9 that their lives have been filled with stress since they learned of the venue’s sudden closure.

Lottman notified couples in January that the property went into foreclosure.

“‘How much money did you pay to the venue?’ The total amount was $33,555. ‘Have you seen a penny of that returned?’ No. We have disputes with our credit card for part of it, so everything that we didn’t wire over,” Wells explained.

Videographer Daniel Yates said he’s not surprised to hear couples like Wells and Bales are waiting for refunds. He told Channel 9 that Lottman still owes him nearly $11,000 for weddings Yates shot at his venue.

“It sucks to be in the middle of it. It sucks to see it happen,” Yates said. “I’ve come to the acceptance that I will never see the money from Jason, no.”

Yates is more than a dozen people Channel 9 spoke with who said they are still waiting for money from Lottman.

Lottman himself, his event company, the Veretta Group, and Champagne Manor have been named in at least 19 North Carolina lawsuits and judgments since 2022.

According to court documents, Lottman owes people a total of $4.6 million, ranging from $4,900 to $1.2 million. As of this month, Lottman has paid back thousands.

Wells and Bales said while they have booked a new venue for their wedding, they are still hoping to get their money back from Lottman. They said it’s hard to process that their happily ever after will look different.

“It’s not just about the money. It’s not just about the inconvenience,” Wells explained. “It’s that beautiful vision that I have that has been taken away from me. It’s just gone.”

Jason Lottman is being held at the Union County jail under a $1 million bond. If you have been impacted by the closure of Champagne Manor, you are encouraged to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

