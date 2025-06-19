Soccer giants to kick off Charlotte matches

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s FIFA Club World Cup matches begin this weekend — and it’s hard to tell whether ticket sales will lag here as they have at other stadiums in the early days of the month-long competition.

Bank of America Stadium will host four matches: Real Madrid vs. CF Pachuca on June 22; Bayern Munich vs. SL Benfica on June 24; and to-be-determined round-of-16 matches on June 28 and June 30. A source with knowledge of sales figures told CBJ that around 60,000 tickets at the 74,000-capacity NFL stadium have been sold for Real Madrid-CF Pachuca. The source did not have sales estimates for other matches.

A CBJ survey of seat maps and face-value tickets available on the Ticketmaster site showed seats for Real Madrid-CF Pachuca starting at $125 in the upper level and $200 in the lower level. For Bayern Munich-SL Benfica, upper- and lower-level tickets start at $35 and $75 each, respectively. The quarterfinal matches both have upper-level tickets starting at $40. For lower-level seats, prices begin at $150 for the June 28 match and $100 for June 30.

The men’s Club World Cup is a newly expanded event designed to mimic its much older and more popular corporate cousin: the quadrennial FIFA World Cup, which features national teams competing for the world title. The club version, encompassing 32 teams from top circuits such as La Liga and the Premier League, will play 63 matches to determine the winner.

Read more here.

VIDEO: How Charlotte FC Unified is giving everyone a chance to enjoy pro soccer

How Charlotte FC Unified is giving everyone a chance to enjoy pro soccer

©2025 Cox Media Group