Sofa fire causes damages at south Charlotte apartment, firefighters say

CHARLOTTE — An accidental fire has caused damages at an apartment in south Charlotte Monday night, according to the fire department.

Firefighters responded to a fire at the 900 block of Kenilworth Avenue just after 9:15 p.m.

It was under control in under 30 minutes. No injuries have been reported, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

An investigation revealed that the fire began on a sofa due to discarded smoking materials.

An estimated property loss is $3,000, according to firefighters.

