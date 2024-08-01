Solar panel plant gets nod from York County for construction

FORT MILL, S.C. — A controversial solar panel manufacturing facility has the approval to move forward with all construction in York County.

Silfab Solar told Channel 9 Wednesday it received permits from both the county and the state to move into the next construction phase.

Neighbors have protested the project due to its location next to two Fort Mills schools and toxic chemicals stored on site.

In a statement, Silfab Solar said, “we’ve heard the community’s concerns and made adjustments to our plans that exceed safety requirements from the EPA, OSHA standards and state/local regulations.”

A spokesperson for York County told Channel 9 the approval was not a new or revised permit, but an affirmation that Silfab is still in compliance after making some changes to their design.

The county also said it approved Silfab last Friday to do “internal building work” and also build other, smaller, equipment buildings.

Silfab Solar’s full statement is below:

“Silfab Solar is excited to proceed into our next phase of construction with permits from both York County and South Carolina Department of Environmental Services (SCDES). We’ve heard the community’s concerns and made adjustments to our plans that exceed safety requirements from the EPA, OSHA standards and state/local regulations. Our unwavering commitment to safety ensures the well-being of our employees, neighbors and the environment.”

