Neighbors continue to push back as solar panel manufacturer files zoning appeal

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill neighbors are still trying to keep a solar panel manufacturer out of their community, and the company behind the facility is pushing ahead with an appeal over a zoning ruling.

Neighbors wanted to speak out against Silfab Solar during a county council meeting Monday night, but they weren’t able to. That’s because the matter has now been appealed to state district court.

Channel 9′s Tina Terry found a court document on Monday filed by Silfab Solar, and it’s an official appeal to a decision made by the York County Board of Zoning Appeals in May.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

At that time, the BZA reversed a previous decision and ruled that a solar panel manufacturing plant cannot open in an area zoned for “light industrial.”

Neighbors thought that decision meant Silfab would no longer be able to open in Fort Mill, and Silfab even appealed the BZA decision.

For months, neighbors have expressed concerns over the manufacturing process, alleging that it could harm the nearby environment. The company says its process is safe and doesn’t pollute the surrounding area.

York County management released a statement saying the decision didn’t apply to Silfab, only applying to future developments. Neighbors didn’t agree with that statement, and they wanted to speak with local leaders about it at the end of Monday’s meeting.

County leaders say the pending litigation prevented the public comment.

“Because that wasn’t going to be allowed at the end of the meeting for that session, our county manager, our council chair Christi Cox and others decided, ‘We’ll sit down and meet with you, we’ll discuss this, we’ll hear your concerns,’ and they did that last week,” said Grant Suskin with York County.

One neighbor, John Lee, said he wants the county to take action.

“What we are asking them to do is to uphold the Board of Zoning Appeals decision and revoke any zoning approvals that may or may not have been given to Silfab,” Lee said.

On Monday, Channel 9 asked Silfab Solar why it appealed the BZA decision to district court if it didn’t apply to them. A statement said they agree with the county that the decision didn’t apply to them, but they want clarity for themselves and for the public.

(WATCH: Researchers finding ways to keep solar from shattering in storms)

Researchers finding ways to keep solar from shattering in storms

©2024 Cox Media Group