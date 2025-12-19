Some firefighters return to duty following Salisbury home explosion

SALISBURY, N.C. — All twelve firefighters have been released from the hospital after a home on Laurel Street in Salisbury exploded on Monday during a fire.

While seven members have returned to work, five firefighters are still recovering from their injuries at home.

Three family members were inside the home when flames were first noticed in the screened-in back porch area.

As firefighters extinguished the flames, the home exploded, causing injuries to both the firefighters and family members. Two family members were transported to the hospital due to injuries sustained during the blast. Details on their injuries have not been released.

None of the firefighters’ injuries were life-threatening, ranging from sprains and bruising to concussions, according to Chief Robert Parnell of Salisbury Fire.

The investigation into the cause of the fire and explosion is ongoing. Meanwhile, the American Red Cross is assisting the family displaced by the incident.

