Some want stricter laws after accused kidnapper says he was on drugs from smoke shop

CHESTER, S.C. — A child kidnapped from a Chester County classroom is an example of why lawmakers in South Carolina want to ensure dangerous hemp products get out of the hands of teens.

Lawmakers want to ensure no one under 21 can buy synthetic drugs.

Some are calling for greater oversight of smoke shops across South Carolina.

“I’m definitely praying for the child and the child’s family, and the man who committed this act,” said The Rev. Marcus Tolliver, pastor at City of Hope Worship Center.

D’errious Edwards is accused of kidnapping the child on Halloween. Tolliver said he knows the family.

“I think their family has gone through some pretty tough situations in the past and this was definitely not anything that any parent would want to go through,” he said.

The child was in a pre-school classroom at the Chester Park school complex when detectives said Edwards broke the glass, climbed inside, fought a teacher and pulled that child back out the window.

School resource officers had to stop him.

In court Monday, Channel 9 learned Edwards bought and later smoked a blunt from a Rock Hill smoke shop before the incident.

Edwards’ attorney said the product may have contained synthetic drugs, which had a psychotic impact on his client. Testing is still underway.

“We have to take a real long deep look at what we’re allowing into our community,” the pastor said.

The Senate could pass a version of House Bill 3924 into law this year making it illegal for anyone under 21 to possess or use any consumable hemp product.

