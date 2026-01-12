Synthetic drugs may have fueled classroom kidnapping, suspect’s lawyer says

CHESTER, S.C. — A 21-year-old man accused of breaking into a Chester County classroom and kidnapping a child may have been under the influence of synthetic drugs.

D’arrious Edwards’ defense attorney, Derrick Mobley, said Monday in court that he stopped at a smoke shop to purchase a blunt before jumping through a window at a Chester elementary school.

Mobley said his client is a good kid from a good family, so it is unlike him to do that. Edwards played football at Lewisville High School and graduated in 2020.

Mobley believes the drugs he bought over the counter may have caused him to snap on Oct. 31, 2026.

Detectives said Edwards scaled a wall and jumped through an elementary school classroom window.

“My client states he doesn’t remember anything after running to the school,” Mobley said.

A teacher inside said she spotted Edwards on the playground and tried to keep him from kidnapping a 3-year-old child he didn’t know.

“She fought with him. She hit him. He did push her up against a wall until she felt she couldn’t get up,” said Solicitor Candice Lively.

Detectives said Edwards took that child back out the window as the teacher watched.

“She said he was dangling the child, squeezing him and putting a lot of pressure on him while on top of him,” said Lively.

School resource officers rescued the child, who attorneys called non-verbal.

Edwards has no history of psychosis and no criminal record, his attorney said.

Attorneys are waiting to get the drugs tested.

“Without information to know why this happened, we need to make sure our community is safe, We’re asking you to deny bond at this time.” Lively said.

The child did not have serious injuries.

The judge denied Edwards bond.

He can request another bond hearing after testing is complete.

