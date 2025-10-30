Sources: CMPD chief decision made, announcement expected soon

CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte has made its decision on the next Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department chief, multiple sources tell Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz and Joe Bruno. An announcement is expected Thursday or Friday with a formal introduction next week, according to multiple sources, but the timing could change.

Multiple names have been thrown around as contenders for the job after the city announced a nationwide search for the position in May. That’s when CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings announced his retirement.

Channel 9 is working to learn more about the person selected for the job.

Jennings is slated to retire at the end of the year. He announced the decision after a Channel 9 report revealed a secret Charlotte City Council settlement following the debate over outer carrier vests.

Jennings considered legal action against the city of Charlotte after multiple private, heated exchanges with Councilman Tariq Bokhari.

Jennings worked for CMPD for 33 years and served as chief since July 2020.

The city of Charlotte conducted a survey of residents to see what should be prioritized in the next chief search. Channel 9 has requested the results from that survey.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police previously called for an outside hire.

This is a developing story, count on Channel 9 for updates.

