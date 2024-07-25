Local

Sourdough pizza restaurant coming to Camp North End

By Charlotte Business Journal

Gravity Sourdough Pizza Co. is set to join the lineup at Camp North End this fall.

CHARLOTTE — Gravity Sourdough Pizza Co. will begin slinging its signature pies at Camp North End this fall.

Co-founders, partners and fiancés Alex Osterhoudt and Amanda Wagner — both veterans of the hospitality industry — have snapped up a 1,042-square-foot space in the Boileryard District. It’s at 1824 Statesville Ave.

Expect that location to offer counter ordering, with seating available inside and outdoors. It was previously the original space for Hex Coffee Roasters, which has expanded into a new space.

