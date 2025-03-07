South Carolina death row inmate to face firing squad

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first execution by firing squad in the U.S. in 15 years is set to happen.

Brad Sigmon was sentenced for killing his ex-girlfriend’s parents.

The South Carolina Supreme Court denied his latest appeal to delay it.

Gov. Henry McMaster could decide on clemency just before the execution happens.

Sigmon’s attorneys say he chose a firing squad over concerns that lethal injections could be done incorrectly.

Only five states currently allow executions by firing squad.

