South Carolina enforces Halloween curfew for child sex offenders

SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, or SCDPPPS, will enforce a statewide curfew on Halloween night for sex offenders under its supervision whose crimes involved children.

This curfew applies to sex offenders under SCDPPPS supervision whose crimes involved children. During the curfew, officials said offenders are required to stay at home, keep their porch lights off, refrain from distributing candy, and avoid participating in Halloween events.

Last year, SCDPPPS conducted 560 residence checks across South Carolina counties on Halloween night. Additionally, 151 offenders reported to SCDPPPS staff at assigned locations, resulting in 4 arrests and the collection of 6 cell phones as possible evidence, officials said.

The restrictions are specifically for child sex offenders under probation, parole, or other community supervision by SCDPPPS, and do not apply to all registered sex offenders.

SCDPPPS agents will conduct surveillance checks during home visits to ensure compliance with the curfew, officials said.

Concerned citizens can visit the State Law Enforcement Division website to view a list of sex offenders in their area. For media inquiries, Scott Hawkins, SCDPPPS Public Information Director, can be contacted at 803-734-9267.

