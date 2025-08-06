South Carolina lawmaker suspended, charged with distributing child sexual abuse material

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina state representative has been suspended after being accused of sharing child sexual abuse material with a nurse in Oklahoma.

According to reports from the Herald, R.J. May and the nurse exchanged messages through Kik.

In those messages, they were asking each other for specific types of videos.

According to court documents, the Lexington County Republican sent more than 50 files to the nurse last year.

May was ultimately charged with 10 counts of distributing child sexual abuse materials. The nurse is also facing federal charges.

