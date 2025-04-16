South Carolina lawmakers push bills to halt solar facility near Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. — South Carolina lawmakers have filed two different bills to stop the construction of a solar facility near Fort Mill.

It’s the latest effort against Silfab Solar, which is slated to open between Highway 21 and Interstate 77.

Residents, like Scott Jensen, told Channel 9 they are grateful to have support from lawmakers.

“We were very excited. I was very excited. We’ve been fighting for almost a year,” Jensen said. “Most politicians have given us a runaround, sided with the county, given all kinds of excuses ... so finally it’s like we’re getting traction with politicians.”

Last May, neighbors went to the York County Board of Zoning Appeals and challenged Silfab’s right to open its proposed site, which is zoned industrial light.

The board seemed to vote in support of the neighbors. However, days later, county leaders said the decision only applies to future projects, not Silfab.

The company then moved forward with its plans to open, despite community concerns about the chemicals that would be used onsite, which would be yards away from a new elementary school.

“I was outraged, I was defeated, we were all defeated,” said Jensen.

Lawmakers filed bills in the House and Senate that said if a property’s zoning use is not permitted, “any related permits are no longer valid and any development or construction on the property must cease.”

Channel 9’s Tina Terry spoke with David Martin, a York County sponsor of the House bill.

He said if it passes, Silfab’s permits would be withdrawn immediately, despite any pending court cases.

“I believe that if we have zoning laws in place and the BZA, or the zoning authority, says this is what you’re required to have and you don’t fit that zoning usage, I don’t think you should be able to go forward with that,” said Martin.

Silfab appealed that decision, which is still pending in court. Wednesday afternoon, the company released a statement saying:

“Silfab Solar is light industrial, and York County has upheld this classification. Once operational, our processes will not create noise, smoke, fumes, odors, glare, or health or safety hazards.”

While a spokesperson for York County said they did not have a comment on the legislation, a spokesperson for Fort Mill Schools said they have reached out to consulting firms to perform environmental impact studies.

The district is waiting to get more information before moving forward.

